UAQ Ruler receives Kuwait's Consul-General

Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received at the Emiri Court, Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of Kuwait to the UAE, to mark the end of his tenure.

Saud wished Al Thayedi success in his future endeavours, praising his efforts in strengthening the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and Kuwait at all levels.

Al Thayedi expressed his appreciation for the strong relations between the two nations, thanking the UAE for its cooperation throughout his tenure.

A number of sheikhs and officials attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

