New Delhi, Nov 7 India’s aviation story soars "bright, bold and beautiful" in its inclusiveness, with regional connectivity scheme UDAN(Ude Desh ka AamNagrik) weaving a national tapestry of mobility, where distance gives way to access and limitations transform into opportunities, a report said on Friday.

It added that India is shaping an aviation vision built not just for the present but for the century ahead, and by the time the nation marks a hundred years of independence in 2047, the sector envisions itself as a central turbine driving a $10 trillion economy.

“Like a rising aircraft cutting through morning clouds, India’s aviation journey has gained remarkable altitude in less than a decade. What began as an experiment to democratise air travel has evolved into a full-fledged transformation of the nation’s skies. At the heart of this movement lies one visionary idea: UDAN (Ude Desh ka AamNagrik). Conceived in 2016 to make flying accessible for every Indian, the scheme has since become a symbol of progress connecting lives, markets and dreams,” a report in ‘Vietnam Times’ detailed.

“Today, UDAN stands as one of India’s most celebrated achievements, quietly weaving prosperity into the nation’s social and economic fabric. Small towns once known mainly for bus stands or railway crossings now welcome aircraft and opportunity in equal measure. Runways have become new gateways of growth,” it added

According to the report, 649 UDAN routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme connect 93 aerodromes, including heliports in the Himalayas and water aerodromes along the coasts of Andaman, Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

“This is connectivity with character: agile, inventive and determined to reach every corner of India’s map. More than 1.56 crore passengers have flown on 3.23 lakh UDAN flights so far. Each departure is more than a number; it is a testimony to the everyday Indian who now sees flying not as luxury but as a normal, efficient mode of travel. The scheme’s principle shines through: affordability paired with accessibility,” the report mentioned.

“To power these routes and encourage airlines to embrace them, the government has disbursed $500 million (Rs 4,300 crore) in Viability Gap Funding. The result is a bridge between profitability and public service, proving that good economics and inclusive development can soar together,” it further stated.

The report emphasised that India’s civil aviation sector has grown faster than most global markets, catapulting the country into the top three domestic aviation markets worldwide.

“As UDAN celebrates its journey so far, it also climbs toward a future filled with promises. The engines are humming, the seatbelt signs are off, and India’s flight into the future of global aviation has only just begun,” it noted.

