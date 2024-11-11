UFO Sighted in Iran? Luminous Object Seen Over Skies of Tehran and Other Cities; Video Goes Viral

An unidentified flying object (UFO) was sighted in the skies over several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Karaj and Rasht, early on Monday, November 11. The incident has sparked widespread speculation, with a video of the luminous object going viral on social media.

Citizens reported seeing the bright object moving at high speed across the sky, leading to speculations that Tehran has launched a Ballistic Missile test amid war with Israel or a satellite launch vehicle (SLV). Others suggest it might simply be a meteorite falling through the atmosphere.

Luminous Object Seen Over Skies of Iran

NOW - Luminous object is seen over the skies in Iran.pic.twitter.com/o0nQ8eshzJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2024

Also Read | Senior Saudi military officer visits Iran, discusses defense cooperation.

The object's trajectory appeared to move from central Tehran towards the northwestern regions of Iran, raising further questions about its origin and purpose. The Iranian military has not yet issued an official statement regarding the sighting.