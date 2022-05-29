Uganda arrests suspect with rhino horns

A Yemeni national has been arrested at Uganda's Entebbe International Airport with rhino horns concealed in food items to hide their identity.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the state-run wildlife conservation agency, said in a statement that the Yemeni national was arrested on Sunday as he attempted to depart the east African country.The rhino horns were 26 pieces weighing 15 kilograms."We urge the public to desist from wildlife crimes. UWA will continue to make Uganda a dangerous place for anyone involved in wildlife crimes," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

