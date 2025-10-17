Uganda: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh plants sapling at Swaminarayan temple complex in Kampala

Kampala [Uganda], October 17 : Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited the Swaminarayan temple Complex in Kampala and planted a sapling there as a part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Sharing the details of his visit on X on Friday, Singh underlined how the campaign reflects a collective responsibility towards environmental preservation.

"Visited Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex, Kampala and planted a sapling there as a part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment," he posted.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh represented India at the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting in Kampala. He called for advancing the "legitimate aspirations" of the Global South and urged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to collectively push for fair trade, resilient supply chains, climate justice, and technological inclusivity amid growing global volatility, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Calling for a renewed role for NAM in addressing contemporary global challenges, the minister said the movement must work to ensure "fair and transparent economic practices, a stable environment for trade, resilient supply chains, protection of global commons, and collaborative leveraging of technology for development."

He urged member states to strengthen the voice of the Global South and press for reformed multilateral institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and international financial bodies, to reflect present-day realities better.

"Climate change is a pressing concern for all of us, and we must work towards adaptation and mitigation through adequate, just, and predictable financing," he said.

The minister emphasized the need to "destigmatize the movement of skilled professionals while curbing illegal migration," noting that these steps were essential for harnessing the demographic dividend of developing nations.

Highlighting India's continued commitment to the Global South, Singh said, "As a founding member of NAM and a fellow Global South country, India has been sharing its experiences of our developmental journey with partner countries for shared prosperity."

He recalled India's extensive cooperation efforts, including development projects in 78 countries, vaccine and medicine supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Big Cat Alliance, as per MEA statement.

