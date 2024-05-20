UK: Car rally organised to show support for PM Modi for Lok Sabha elections

Basingstoke [UK], May 20 : In a grand show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2024 re-election campaign, Overseas Friends of BJP UK organised a car rally at Basingstoke in England on Sunday.

A convoy of over 100 cars traversed through the towns of Basingstoke, Reading, Newbury, Slough, and surrounding areas, culminating in a fervent gathering at a special 'Puja'.

The rally, which commenced from various starting points, converged at the Bounty Cricket Ground in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Following the rally, a special puja of Lord Ram was held at Carnival Hall, Basingstoke, with more than 200 devotees praying for the success of PM Modi's goal of winning over 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the organisers said in a release.

The prayer ceremony was led by the Global President of Gaudiya Mission, Bhakti Sundar Sanyasi Maharaj, invoking blessings for PM Modi's victory.

Prominent attendees at the event included Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) UK President Kuldeep Singh Sekhawat, OFBJP UK General Secretary Suresh Mangalagiri, President of Basingstoke Hindu Society Prashant Shirode, and President-Acharya of Gaudiya Mission UK Sripad Bhakti Dipak Damodar Maharaj. Other notable figures present were Bikram Banerjee, Rajesh Vishwakarma, Vishwanath, Yogesh Somawar, and Hirdesh Gupta.

Separately, Indian women in the UK gathered in traditional attire in front of the UK Parliament on Saturday, showcasing cultural pride and extending political support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections.

These women from diverse diasporas, representing regions including, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha, were participating in the ongoing grand celebration of democracy in India in their own unique ways.

The slogans "Ab ki baar 400 paar" and "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi" echoed through Parliament Square as the passionate Indian women proudly waved BJP flags.

The enthusiastic display of support by these women reflected their pride in India's progressive journey and their desire for it to continue under the leadership of PM Modi and his party.

The Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJPUK) issued a statement on Sunday, emphasising that PM Modi has elevated India's profile on the global stage, instilling a profound sense of pride in the Indian identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor