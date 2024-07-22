London [UK], July 22 : Three Lord Justices of the UK Court of Appeal Civil Division have ordered the MQM-P to pay £65,000, which amounts to around Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 23.3 million, to the MQM founder Altaf Hussain before July 30, 2024, in legal costs.

Hussain won at the Court of Appeal against his former partymen at MQM-P, who defected from him in August 2016.

According to the order released by the court following a unanimous decision by three judges accepting Hussain's appeal and overturning an earlier decision favouring MQM-P, the Court of Appeal's Civil Division has ordered MQM-P to pay £65000 towards the costs of the appeal.

Generally, the courts order the losing party to make such payments to the claimants or winning side when such applications or petitions are opposed, to begin with, by the defendants.

The court has also permitted Hussain to release £77,760 into his lawyer's account the amount he was asked to deposit earlier after the single bench judge gave a decision against him.

MQM spokesperson Mustafa Azizabadi told Geo News that Hussain will soon be launching a claim of over £100,000 at the court against MQM-P for the legal costs incurred during the first part of the trial before the Insolvency and Companies Judge Jones.

After overturning the initial decision, the court order by the three Lord Justices directs that: "The constitutional issue shall be remitted back to the high court for a further hearing, such hearing to take place before a judge other than the Insolvency and Companies Judge Jones; the purpose of the further hearing will be to determine whether the claimant Haque, as a representative of MQM-P, can prove that amendments made to the April 2016 constitution of MQM on August 31-September 1 in 2016 were constitutional as a result of which he has locus standi to bring the claim."

The court order states that the further hearing shall proceed on the basis that; as of August 31 2016, the April 2016 constitution was the MQM-P constitution; the true effect and extent of Hussain stepping down on August 23, 2016 remains an issue for the further hearing; any findings made by the judge as to the impact or significance of the events after September 1, 2016 have been overruled by the Court of Appeal; and Haque is a representative of the members of MQM-P and entitled to bring this claim on their behalf.

Last week, three judges of the UK's Court of Appeal accepted the MQM founder's appeal against the judgement handed down over a year ago by the Insolvency and Companies Judge Jones depriving Hussain of six London properties worth around £10 millionin favour of the Pakistani faction of MQM, led by Haque and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Hussain had appealed the single judge's decision before the Court of Appeal, arguing that the judge failed to take into consideration basic facts about how his party was hijacked by Farooq Sattar and other MQM-P leaders in Karachi who didn't let Hussain return to the MQM after his August 22, 2016, speech and then his voluntary relinquishing of powers to Sattar and the Central Coordination Committee (CCC).

The ICC Judge Jones had declared that the MQM-P leader and former federal minister Haque was right to bring a claim for the Trust properties; that the real and legitimate MQM was the one based in Pakistan and therefore the beneficiary of the six London properties.

The Court of Appeal judges Lord Justice Arnold, Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Nugee have overturned the High Court Judge Jones' March 13, 2023, ruling that MQM-P is MQM and that Hussain and his supporters do not have a valid defence as trustees to challenge the unconstitutional acts of MQM-P on August 31-September 1, in 2016.

On Thursday, Altaf Hussain addressed a press conference to "celebrate" his win at the Court of Appeal. He praised former accountability minister Shehzad Akbar, who said in a post on social media platform that the case against Hussain was started four years ago when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MQM-P were partners in government under Imran Khan as the prime minister by the state of Pakistan and MQM-P was only a tool in the hands of the state.

Akbar also named a minister of Khan's cabinet who played the key role. Hussain said that the minister was Barrister Farogh Nasim, who "conspired against me and changed the constitution of the MQM." He thanked Shehzad Akbar for setting the record straight and speaking the truth.

The Court of Appeal has accepted Hussain's ground that, without deciding the constitutionality of MQM-P acts, the High Court judge erred in deciding that MQM-P is the real MQM.

The judges also accepted the arguments of Hussain that he did not step back from his role in MQM but was asked by Sattar to temporarily step back until the situation in Pakistan calmed down but was later ditched by him and his allies by bringing Article 6 (treason) resolution against Hussain in Sindh and national assemblies.

The court has further stated that without having evidence on the backgrounds of the events unfolding to that announcement, it cannot be said that he stepped down as the party chief of MQM and that the High Court must investigate the claims of violence on August 20, 2016 against MQM workers.

