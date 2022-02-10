UK defense minister to arrive in Moscow tomorrow 2+2 talks

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace will arrive in Moscow on Friday to take part in the 2+2 talks between the UK and Russian foreign and defence ministers, Downing Street said.

On Wednesday, the UK Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti that Wallace planned to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on February 11.

"The Foreign Secretary is in Moscow today and the Defence Secretary will be there tomorrow for talks with their counterparts. They will stress the only way forward is for Russia to cease its aggressive campaign of hybrid warfare and engage in meaningful talks," Downing Street said in a statement.

According to Downing Street, London is ready to work on a diplomatic solution to the existing differences with Russia.

"The UK is ready to work for a diplomatic way forward and we believe this can be achieved. But it can only be based on existing international agreements and the fundamental principles of a Europe whole and free," the statement added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that NATO needs real diplomacy to ensure the security of every member of the alliance.

"What we need to see is real diplomacy, not coercive diplomacy. As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise. That includes the security of every NATO ally and the right of every European democracy to aspire to NATO membership," Johnson said, as quoted by Downing Street.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

