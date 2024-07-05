UK Election Results 2024: PM Modi Congratulates New PM Keir Starmer, Commends Rishi Sunak

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Keir Starmer on his Labour Party's historic victory in the UK general elections. He also commended outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership. Starmer's Labour Party won a commanding majority in Thursday’s parliamentary polls, securing 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

PM Modi expressed eagerness to work with the new UK government to strengthen bilateral and strategic ties. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi thanked Sunak, Britain's first Indian-origin premier, for his contributions during his tenure. "Thank you, Rishi Sunak, for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future. "The Conservative Party, led by Sunak, suffered its worst electoral defeat in history. The UK election results saw the Labour Party win a landslide victory, with Starmer set to become the next Prime Minister.