UK-India Technology Security Initiative to set bold new approach for defining technologies of this decade

London [UK], July 25 : The UK-India Technology Security Initiative will set out a bold new approach for how the two nations will work together on the defining technologies of this decade, including telecom, critical minerals, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, the British High Commission stated.

The new UK-India Technology Security Initiative agreed on delivering crucial collaboration on telecoms security and unlocking investment across emerging technologies.

The new initiative will refresh and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on boosting economic growth in both countries.

"The UK and India, both agreed to closer collaboration on tackling climate change, accelerating green energy partnerships on off-shore wind and green hydrogen, and unlocking green growth opportunities," the British High Commission said in a release.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the UK-India Technology Security Initiative during his first visit to India in his role, where he met senior Indian Government officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the government's reset with the global south.

The Initiative has been spearheaded and agreed by the National Security Advisors (NSAs) following negotiations between both countries to expand collaboration in critical and emerging technologies across priority sectors.

"It will set out a bold new approach for how the UK and India work together on the defining technologies of this decade - telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health/biotech, advanced materials and semiconductors," the High Commission stated.

This first-of-its-kind agreement, delivered by the UK Foreign Secretary on behalf of the British PM, further builds on a series of partnerships between the British and Indian governments, industry, and academia.

Further, the respective National Security Advisers will take this agreement forward to ensure the collective potential of UK-Indian critical technologies is harnessed.

The announcement is part of a wider package of announcements the Foreign Secretary agreed to following bilateral meetings in New Delhi with PM Modi and Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar to refresh the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Moreover, the initiative will drive forward a bilateral partnership that is framed on boosting economic growth and deepening cooperation across key issues, including trade, technology, education, culture and climate.

Meanwhile, a new Pound 7-million funding call for Future Telecoms research was also announced by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India's Department of Science and Technology, under the India-UK science, technology, and innovation partnership, the British High Commission said.

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, assured that the British government will put growth at the heart of their foreign policy.

"That's why three weeks into the job, I am in Delhi announcing a new Technology Security Initiative to deliver on the promise of the UK-India relationship," he said.

This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future, from AI to critical minerals.

"Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs and investment," the UK Foreign Secretary emphasised.

He further said that the UK and India are also accelerating joint work on the climate crisis - ensuring brighter, safer futures for Brits and Indians. "This government is reconnecting Britain for our security and prosperity at home," he added.

Secretary of State for Science, Peter Kyle, said that the UK and India are recognised the world over as powerhouses for science, innovation and technology and this new agreement will deliver growth and untold benefits for citizens across both nations.

"From telecoms and semiconductors to biotechnology and AI, these generation-defining technologies will unlock countless new opportunities and innovations, so we can deliver for working people here and in India as we deepen our long-standing partnership," the British High Commission said.

The Foreign Secretary agreed with the Minister for External Affairs to deepen the partnership on climate, including to mobilise finance and unlocking new clean growth opportunities.

This includes strengthening the India-UK investment partnership, to unlock the potential of pioneering Indian enterprises working on climate and technology.

"These initiatives are specifically focussed on delivering green development while empowering women," the statement read.

As well as work on off-shore-wind and green hydrogen, the UK and India agreed to deepen our partnership on forests and on building resilient cities of the future.

