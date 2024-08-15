UK: Indian High Commission celebrates 78th Independence Day with grand fervour in London

London [United Kingdom], August 15 : The 78th Independence Day of India was celebrated in London on Thursday in a grand ceremony marked with cultural performances and national fervour.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the national flag at the India House, London and delivered President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation.

Indian envoy Doraiswami said there is "no greater pleasure" for an Indian diplomat than to unfurl the national flag.

@HCI_London celebrated the 78th Independence Day today at India House with Indian nationals and friends of India. HC @VDoraiswami hoisted the #Tiranga and read Hon’ble President’s address to the nation. The event featured a beautiful #Bharatnatyam performance by Ms. Kanaka… pic.twitter.com/wluSR5Df4t — India in the UK (@HCI_London) August 15, 2024

"Happy Independence Day to everyone. There is no greater pleasure for an Indian diplomat than to unfurl the National Tricolour here in the United Kingdom on the 78th morning of our existence as an independent nation. May our dreams of a developed India in 2047 come true with all our collective efforts," Doraiswami told ANI.

Several cultural performances including a performance on 'Bharatnatyam' and renditions of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' were performed at the event.

Indians from all wakes of life participated in the event and celebrated their enthusiasm. They said how the event makes them proud and helps them feel connected with their roots in India.

"It was a completely new experience for me. Being a student, I had never thought I would celebrate Independence Day in London. It's a very good experience, we met the High Commissioner, Deputy HC and several other people," an Indian student at the event said.

"It's a very good experience here. I am a student and came to London in September 2023. It's a very proud moment for us that we are celebrating our Independence in the country which colonized us," another Indian student added.

An Indian lady who has participated in the event said it helps her feel connected with India.

"It's a proud moment for Indians. I come here every year with my family...and feel so connected to my country," she said.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

