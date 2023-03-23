UK: London Metropolitan Police under scanner as Khalistan supporters throw eggs, inks at Indian High Commission

London [UK], March 23 : Even after assurances from the London Metropolitan Police to raise the level of protection to the Indian High Commission, pro-Khalistan supporters on Wednesday breached the security cover and threw eggs and inks to deface and vandalize the building.

The London Police had barricaded the Indian High Commission after the police in New Delhi removed traffic barricades outside the British High Commission, in a move interpreted by some as a demonstration of India's displeasure with the security breach in London by pro-Khalistan supporters.

The pro-Khalistan supporters shouted slogans and threw water bottles and ink at the Indian High Commission. The police had deployed forces in 24 buses as well as the mounted police, however, they were successful in vandalizing and defacing the premises, putting the police under the scanner, and questioning their security promises to the Indian High Commission.

Earlier, in an epic reply to Khalist supporters who vandalized the Indian High Commission in the UK, it put up a giant Tricolour atop the building.

On March 19, Khalist radicals in large numbers protested and vandalized India's flag at the Indian High Commission. India had strongly protested against pro-Khalistan elements, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

Earlier on Wednesday, barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed.

The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission was vandalized, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.

An explanation was demanded the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the "disgraceful acts" outside the Indian High Commission, calling it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.

The desecration of the national flag last Sunday led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain.

Meanwhile, Khalist radicals on March 22 staged anti-India protests once again outside the Indian High Commission in London. However, the protesters raising "Khalistan Zindabaad" slogans were restricted due to barricading. Metropolitan Police guarded the Indian High Commission against the pro-Khalistan radicals.

Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place.

India had launched a strong protest with the United Kingdom over the vandalization incident at the Indian High Commission in London and has conveyed that there is a need for the British authorities to put up adequate security set-up, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.

