UK opens second ballot for Young Professionals Scheme visas for Indian citizens 

New Delhi [India], July 25 : The UK Government on Tuesday announced the opening of the second ballot of the Young Professional Scheme for Indian citizens aged between 18-30 years.

The ballot will close at 1:30 pm (IST) on July 27, British High Commission in India announced in a tweet.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, British High Commission in India stated, "The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN. If you are an national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on 27 July."

An India Young Professionals Scheme visa allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to 2 years, the UK government said in a statement. A person must be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot before they can apply for Young Professionals Scheme visa.

To be eligible for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa, you must be an Indian citizen aged between 18-30 years old, have an eligible qualification and have Pound 2,530 in savings and not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or who you’re financially responsible for.

For entering into ballot, Indian citizen will need to provide name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photo of your passport, phone number and email address. The successful entries will be picked at random. The people will receive the result within 2 weeks of the ballot closing. 3,000 places are available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa in 2023.

Most places were given in the February ballot. The remaining places will be given in the July ballot. If the person is successful in the ballot, he or she will be invited to apply for a visa.

If the person is successful in the ballot, he or she will need to apply for the visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. It is usually 30 days after a person gets the invitation. The person must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for your visa.

In November last year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

This announcement in the Downing Street readout came hours after Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office in October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor