UK PM Rishi Sunak to call on G7 nations to help Ukraine amid ongoing war

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 meeting on Friday will call on international partners to help Ukraine degrade Russian forces beyond the frontlines of the conflict. He is expected to reiterate his offer of the UK's support to nations able to provide jets to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

"He will tell world leaders that the sophisticated capability will help protect critical civilian infrastructure and preserve the front line defences. He is also expected to reiterate his offer of UK support to countries able to provide jets to Ukraine to help in the immediate conflict," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Sunak had raised the possible provision of the longer range weapons with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy during his visit to the UK earlier this month. During the G7 meeting, PM Sunak will laud the strength of international community in supporting Ukraine. He will call for providing longer range weapons to Ukraine.

According to the press release, Sunak will join military personnel at Downing Street at 11 am (local time) to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of all the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia. Sunak along with Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko will host members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street and representatives from the 10 nations supporting the government's Interflex training programme.

In the press release, Rishi Sunak said, "As we mark one year since a full scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country."

He added, "I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe." Notably, the UK has been providing economic and defence support to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive in Kyiv.

According to the press release, Sunak is expected to say, "For Ukraine to win this war and to accelerate that day, they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin's mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence."

In the voting on a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, nations on Thursday condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv "immediately," with an appeal for the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In the UNGA, 141 members voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including India and China, while seven voted against it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor