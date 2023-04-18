UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty loses Rs 500 crore in one day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2023 01:33 PM 2023-04-18T13:33:35+5:30 2023-04-18T13:34:27+5:30
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty lost about $61 million Monday after shares in Infosys Ltd tumbled the most since he became UK prime minister.Murthy owns a 0.94% stake in the Indian software giant co-founded by her father Narayana Murthy. The company nosedived Monday after its guidance painted a negative outlook for India's technology sector, leading to a wave of downgrades by brokers. It closed down 9.4%, the biggest drop since March 2020.
While the paper loss is a fraction of the Sunak family's wealth - Murty's stake is still worth more than 450 million pounds - it also serves to highlight the gulf between the prime minister and ordinary Britons struggling in a cost of living crisis. Last year, it emerged she holds non-domicile status and hadn't been paying UK tax on overseas earnings. She said her arrangements were "entirely legal," but also opted to start paying British taxes on those earnings