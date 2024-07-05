UK polls: Time for us to deliver, says Starmer as Labour Party on course for landslide win

London, July 5 With his Labour Party on course for a landslide victory in the general elections, Keir Starmer, all set to become the next British Prime Minister, declared on Friday that the United Kingdom is ready for a change.

"The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted and now it is time for us to deliver," the 61-year-old said after retaining his seat from north London.

Elected to Parliament in 2015 for the first time at the age of 52, the Labour Party leader has promised to offer the change the country needs.

Ending 14 years of Conservative rule, Starmer's Labour Party has so far won over 266 seats with the Tories heading towards a historic defeat.

"Labour will deliver change for Wales and across the United Kingdom. But change will only happen if you vote for it," Starmer had said a few hours before Britain headed to polls on Thursday.

A human rights lawyer and a "lifelong" Arsenal fan, Starmer has represented people on death row with the Labour Party describing its leader and former Chief Prosecutor as a man who has spent his entire career securing justice for those who need it.

Son of a toolmaker, Starmer faced challenging times right from his childhood which was spent in Surrey's Oxted. His mother, a nurse who worked for the National Health Service (NHS), battled a rare and severe illness all her life.

"Despite the challenges this presented for Keir, he was hugely influenced by his mother's courage and determination to live her life despite her illness. It also gave him a deep gratitude for the NHS," the party said about its leader.

After entering politics and the British Parliament in 2015, Starmer was elected as leader of the Labour Party in April 2020.

Four years later, he is now promising a better future for Britain.

