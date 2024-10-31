UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer extends Diwali wishes

London [UK], October 31 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his Diwali wishes on Thursday.

Starmer shared a photo of himself holding a plate of diyas (earthen lamps), with his residence at 10 Downing Street beautifully adorned with marigold flowers and 'rangoli.'

In a post on X, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to all those celebrating across the UK, I wish you and your family a joyful celebration. This is a time of coming together, abundance and welcome, and a moment to fix our eyes on the light which always triumphs over the darkness."

Happy Diwali to all those celebrating across the UK, I wish you and your family a joyful celebration. This is a time of coming together, abundance and welcome, and a moment to fix our eyes on the light which always triumphs over the darkness. pic.twitter.com/UXSHnXEI7w — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 31, 2024

Earlier, leaders and diplomats from around the world expressed their heartfelt greetings to India, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation that the festival of lights represents.

Through personal messages and posts on X, ambassadors and high commissioners conveyed their wishes, underscoring the international significance of this revered Indian festival.

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a video on Thursday featuring the White House military band playing the prayer "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of Diwali celebrations.

In the video posted by Gopinath on X, the White House was beautifully adorned with marigold flowers, and many guests were seen wearing traditional Indian attire.

"Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali," she wrote in her post.

Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/lJwOrCOVpo— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) October 31, 2024

The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' invaluable contributions.

What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond. From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and… https://t.co/1CEjRwhptQ— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) October 30, 2024

The Empire State Building on Thursday lit up in Diwali wishes.

The iconic #EmpireStateBuilding lights up in vibrant orange to celebrate #Diwali, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness!@FIANYNJCTNE @IndianEmbassyUS @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/zYZRI0l25c— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) October 31, 2024

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York said, "The iconic Empire State Building lights up in vibrant orange to celebrate Diwali, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness!"

