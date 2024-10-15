UK urges China to exercise restraint after military drill around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 15 : The UK called for China to exercise restraint on Monday after it held large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced on Monday that it would hold the "Joint Sword-2024B" military exercises around Taiwan.

In response, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a statement seeking to de-escalate the situation after Beijing's military actions, Taiwan News reported.

In the statement, the FCDO expressed its concern about the PLA drills around Taiwan and warned they "increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait." The office reiterated the UK's policy of supporting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which it said is "of critical importance to global prosperity."

The office called for the resolution of disputes between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait through dialogue, "without the threat or use of force or coercion." The FCDO stressed the UK does not support unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the strait.

"We are concerned by China's military exercises around Taiwan, which increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait. The UK reaffirms our clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is of critical importance to global prosperity. We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion. We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," the statement read.

The statement called for restraint in the area.

"We call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that may undermine peace and stability," the statement said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the UK government for closely monitoring the situation in the Taiwan Strait and for "clearly stating the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to the world." The ministry said Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community and will continue to work with like-minded partners to "defend the rules-based international order."

It also expressed hope that democratic countries around the world will "unite in calling on China to return to rationality and restraint, and stop threatening Taiwan and unilaterally escalating regional tensions," as per Taiwan News.

