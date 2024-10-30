Brussels [Belgium] October 30, : Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has expressed deep concerns regarding the increasing involvement of the Pakistani military in the education and health sectors of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Maqsood warned that this trend jeopardizes the autonomy of institutions that have traditionally operated under civilian oversight.

Maqsood's remarks come in the wake of a troubling incident at the University of Poonch in Rawalakot, where reports indicated that female students were handed over to military personnel. This situation has ignited public outcry and heightened fears surrounding security, surveillance, and potential political indoctrination within educational environments.

Critics argue that such military involvement constitutes a significant erosion of civil rights and could undermine the quality and neutrality of essential services.

In response to the incident, Maqsood has called for a thorough investigation by the university administration and urged civil society, political parties, and other stakeholders to raise their voices against military encroachment on civilian institutions. He stressed the need for accountability, insisting that those responsible for this incident be identified and penalized.

The University of Poonch, known for its commitment to female education, has become a focal point of concern, with military presence compromising students' rights and safety. Maqsood's appeal highlights a broader anxiety regarding the implications of military interference, which may restrict academic freedom and create an environment of fear among students and faculty alike.

Civil society groups, including human rights organizations, have echoed these concerns, warning that military control over PoJK's education system stifles critical thought and fosters compliance with state narratives. Local political leaders and academics have joined Maqsood in condemning the university administration's actions, emphasizing the need for greater accountability and the preservation of an independent academic environment.

Trade unions have also voiced their apprehensions, viewing the military's involvement in civilian sectors as indicative of a broader agenda to tighten control over everyday life in PoJK. They argue that unity against military interference is essential to protect workers' rights and maintain non-militarized educational and professional spaces.

Maqsood's call to action underscores the urgent need for collective efforts to safeguard civilian institutions from militarization. The growing military presence in PoJK's educational and health sectors poses serious threats to civil liberties, academic freedom, and the safety of students, particularly young women.

As concerns about military encroachment escalate, the situation in PoJK demands urgent attention and action from all segments of society to protect foundational freedoms and ensure the integrity of civilian life in the region.

