UKPNP leader slams Pakistani propaganda, highlights hurdles of people in PoJK

Bern [Switzerland], September 20 : The Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party and leader from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, has strongly condemned what he described as a renewed wave of propaganda launched by Pakistan against the party. He asserted that such smear campaigns have long been used to silence voices advocating for the rights of the people in PoJK.

In a recent video released on YouTube, he explained that since its formation, UKPNP has been targeted for its vocal stance on self-determination and democratic rights for the people of PoJK. Referring to historical figures like Lenin, Shaukat Ali stated that propaganda has always been a political tool used by ruling classes to distort facts and suppress movements.

He revisited the historical decisions of Maharaja Hari Singh during the partition of 1947, emphasising that the will of the people in PoJK was never genuinely considered. Instead, Pakistan used the region for strategic purposes, often glorifying divisive figures and ignoring the consequences for local communities.

He also focused on the current socio-economic conditions in PoJK. He highlighted the lack of access to basic healthcare, poor infrastructure, and declining education standards as ongoing failures of governance. He argued that these real issues are consistently overshadowed by political rhetoric and religious nationalism.

According to Shaukat Ali, the solution lies in self-accountability and political awakening among citizens of PoJK. He emphasised that the struggle for PoJK's future must be led by its own people.

"Those who wear the chains must be the ones to break them," he said, calling for unity, awareness, and a renewed commitment to building a peaceful and self-determined Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor