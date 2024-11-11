UKPNP raises concern over lack of infrastructure, internet services in PoJK, PoGB

London [UK], November 11 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has raised serious concerns about the lack of basic infrastructure, including freedom of speech, poor internet connectivity, and restricted media access in the Pakistan-occupied regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The party highlighted the failure of the Pakistan government to provide essential services to residents, despite the local population paying taxes and contributing billions of dollars in remittances annually, bolstering Pakistan's economy.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the central spokesperson for UKPNP, pointed out that these regions remain underdeveloped, with residents still being denied basic human rights, leading to ongoing suffering. He criticised the dilapidated infrastructure, including poorly maintained roads that have resulted in frequent accidents and fatalities.

According to Khan, the government's corrupt practices and political favoritism in the allocation of development projects have contributed to a lack of professionalism in both the education and healthcare sectors, further exacerbating the conditions in the region.

Khan also expressed frustration over the poor internet services in the region, despite the introduction of 2G mobile services in 2005, following intense pressure from the United States and other Western nations.

He lamented that the internet speed in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is much slower compared to other regions of Pakistan, and that government-imposed "internet firewalls" continue to throttle internet speeds, making communication difficult and restricting access to vital information.

He pointed out that the lack of proper mobile and internet services during the 2005 earthquake made rescue operations significantly harder, as international teams were unable to reach victims efficiently.

The UKPNP has appealed to the Pakistan government to upgrade the region's infrastructure, including the introduction of high-speed internet services and 5G mobile connectivity, to improve the living conditions of the people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

