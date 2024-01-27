Ukraine and France begin discussions on security guarantees agreement

Kiev, Jan 27 Ukrainian officials held a new round of talks with France regarding security guarantees in line with the G7 Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023, and work has begun on drafting the bilateral agreement, the media reported on Saturday, with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, headed the Ukrainian negotiating group, European Pravda reported.

"In the course of the talks, the parties moved on to (working on) the draft agreement and exchanged (their views) on the key elements of the document. The parties agreed on a schedule of further bilateral negotiations in the near future," the Office of the President said in a press statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he will visit Ukraine in February in order to finalise the bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Berlin and Kiev may soon agree on security commitments in line with the G7 Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023, European Pravda reported.

Most of the bilateral agreements between Ukraine and countries that have joined the G7 Framework Declaration are still being negotiated.

In mid-January, the first agreement, between Ukraine and the UK, was finalised and signed during British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kiev.

