Ukraine asks IAEA for equipment to safely run nuke plants

Vienna, April 25 Ukraine has provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with a comprehensive list of equipment it needs for the safe and secure operation of its nuclear facilities in the wake of the ongoing war, Rafael Grossi, chief of the Vienna-based UN watchdog, announced.

According to the IAEA, The list Ukraine sent covers a range of equipment for different nuclear facilities in the country, and includes various radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators.

"The detailed equipment requirements submitted through the IAEA's Unified System for Information Exchange in Incidents and Emergencies (USIE), a secure web site for the exchange of notifications and other emergency-related information between countries, would enable the Agency to effectively coordinate and implement the delivery of support to Ukraine," Grossi said in a statement on Sunday.

Previously, the IAEA had delivered initial equipment to Ukraine when Grossi visited the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant last month and more will be handed over when he travels to the Chernobyl this week.

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, the Russian military has taken control of two nuclear power plants, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, which are now back in Ukraine's control.

