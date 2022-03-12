Ukraine crisis may hit India's global semiconductor hub dream
By IANS | Published: March 12, 2022 04:15 PM2022-03-12T16:15:04+5:302022-03-12T16:25:22+5:30
New Delhi, March 12 As India kicks off local manufacturing of semiconductors to cut dependency on China, the shortage of raw material amid the Russia-Ukraine war which, if lingers for a longer period of time, may hamper the countrys dream to produce high-end semiconductors and become their global hub.
The government recently set up the India Semiconductor Mission
