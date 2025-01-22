"Ukraine glad to see people in captivity returning home": Zelenskyy during meeting with Israeli counterpart

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), highlighted key discussions on Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The talks focused on shared challenges, security collaboration, and efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "We met with President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog to discuss important issues of Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation."

"Ukraine is glad to see people who were in captivity returning home. Among the main topics of our discussion were shared challenges, collaboration - particularly in the security sphere - and ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine," the post added.

Meanwhile, Herzog also concluded a series of high-level meetings with global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on issues such as regional security, the return of "abductees held by Hamas," and the prevention of nuclear weapons in Iran.

In a rough translation in a post on X, the Office of the President of Israel said, "The President of the State @isaac_herzog concluded a series of meetings with leaders from around the world within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, including the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa, the President of Finland @alexstubb, the President of Serbia @predsednikrs, the President of the Congo @Presidence_RDC Felix Tshisekedi, the Prime Minister of Albania @ediramaal, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands @MinPres, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency @rafaelmgrossi, the Foreign Minister of Switzerland @ignaziocassis and many other leaders."

The post added, "During the meetings, the President emphasised the urgent and important need to return all the abductees held captive by Hamas to their homes, and to implement the hostage deal in all its phases. He also raised the necessity of maintaining the security of the citizens of the State of Israel who are under threat from Iran and its proxies, and reiterated the danger of terrorism that threatens regional security, and the obligation to prevent nuclear weapons from Iran."

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos is taking place from January 20-24. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 is convening under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

