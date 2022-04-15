Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’ says Russian state TV host

The reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato, informed the Russian state TV host. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”

“One can safely call what it has escalated into World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure,” she said “Right now, we’re definitely fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself. We need to recognise that" she added.



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy has praised his people’s bravery and resolve on the 50th day of war, calling Russia’s invasion “absurd” and “suicidal” in his latest national address. “We have withstood 50 days already. 50 days of Russian invasion, although the occupiers gave us a maximum of five,” he said. The Russian flagship cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea off southern Ukraine, according to Russia’s defence ministry. It is still unclear whether the ship was hit by Ukrainian weaponry. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin may resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon in light of military setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the CIA director, William Burns, has said. During a speech in Atlanta, Burns said: “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership … none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began on 24 February.