Ukraine: Kharkiv reels from deadly attacks, with four dead, 17 injured in Russian strikes amid peace-plan talks

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 24 : Amid the ongoing peace talks to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, four people were killed and 17 others injured including two children in a massive overnight strike by Russia on Kharkiv, the country's second largest city.

According to a statement issued by the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, on Monday, the overnight barrage hit three districts Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi leaving widespread destruction.

"Yesterday, four people died as a result of a massive enemy attack. Another 17 Kharkiv residents were injured, including two children. Two of the injured remain in the hospital, and doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. The aggressor country struck three districts of the city - Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi," Terekhov said in his statement on Telegram.

Several strikes hit an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with explosions near residential buildings in Saltivskyi.

While in Kholodnohirskyi, "civilian enterprises, warehouses, and small business facilities were affected."

In total, 40 residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

Terekhov further expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of "yet another crime by Russia."

The deadly assault comes as Ukraine intensifies diplomatic efforts in Geneva, where a Ukrainian delegation is working through proposals aimed at restoring peace and securing long-term security guarantees.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early reports from the talks suggest that emerging US proposals may incorporate elements "critical for Ukrainian national interests," stressing that the ongoing work is focused on making all components "truly effective in achieving the main goal anticipated by our people: to finally put an end to the bloodshed and war."

According to Al Jazeera, the US and Ukraine unveiled a revised framework on Sunday aimed at ending Russia's war following negotiations in Switzerland. The updated proposal comes after European officials criticised an earlier 28-point US plan as being overly accommodating to Moscow.

In a joint statement, Washington and Kyiv said the Geneva talks "reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace".

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to count the dead from another Russian strike this one on a residential building in Ternopil.

In a post on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that search-and-rescue operations have ended after four days, confirming 33 people were killed, including six children, and six others remain missing. He thanked rescue teams "working nonstop" in the aftermath of what he called another "Russian crime."

