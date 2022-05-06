Ukraine launches global fundraising platform

Kiev, May 6 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of United24, a global fundraising platform to collect donations for the war-torn nation.

In his latest video address, Zelensky said that it is expected that this platform will become the main channel for collecting donations in support of Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

"Fundraising is only the first part of the United24 initiative, and other projects and programs will soon join it," the President said.

United24 makes it possible to make a donation in one click from any country through the site u24.gov.ua.

Funds will distributed over three areas of assistance defence and demining; humanitarian and medical care; and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Donate to protect. Donate to save. Donate to rebuild," said Zelensky.

All funds will be automatically transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and assigned to the Ministries of Defence, Health and Infrastructure.

The bank will report on the receipt of charitable contributions through United24 every 24 hours, while the Ministries will report on how contributions are being assigned once a week.

