Ukraine needs to implement 107 regulations under Association Agreement with EU

Kiev, Aug 12 Ukraine has to implement 107 regulations and directives under the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU), the country's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna said.

The majority of the legislative acts needed for Ukraine's closer integration with the EU have been handed over to the parliament for consideration, Stefanishyna was cited on Thursday by the government press service as saying.

The fulfillment of the regulations and directives would help Ukraine bring its laws closer to those of the EU and pave the way for the start of the talks on the possible accession to the bloc, she added.

The Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on September 1, 2017, which enables Kiev and Brussels to cooperate in areas such as trade, defence, taxation, border control and the fight against terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor