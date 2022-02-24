Ukraine President Zelensky creating anti-Putin coalition

Amid Russian military operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is creating an anti-Russia coalition against President Vladimir Putin.

He said that he has spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer about concrete sanctions and assistance for the military.

"We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with@vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action," tweeted Zelensky.

Earlier in a series of tweets, the Ukrainian President said that he will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country and lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend the country.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," tweeted Zelensky.

"We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of the territorial defence with weapons in hands," added Zelensky.

Soon after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the decision of severing his country's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine," said Zelensky.

He said that Russia has treacherously attacked Ukraine in the morning and compared the act with Nazi Germany.

"Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks," added Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba called on its partners to severe diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I call on all our partners to do the same. By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII," tweeted Kuleba.

( With inputs from ANI )

