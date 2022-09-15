Ukraine President Zelensky involved in car accident, escapes unhurt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident but he is "not seriously injured", reported Ukrainian media portal The Kyiv Independent quoting Zelenskyy`s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, who in a Facebook post on September 15 said that a car collided with the presidential car and motorcade. Zelensky was examined by a doctor after the accident and is said to be not seriously injured, said the media portal, adding that medics accompanying Zelensky also provided his driver with medical assistance and transferred him to an ambulance.

Nykyforov further said that law enforcement will thoroughly investigate the crash. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is entering a decisive phase, with Kyiv's forces expelling Russian troops from swathes of the east, appearing to seriously challenge the Kremlin's ambition to capture the entire Donbas region.