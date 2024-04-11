Ukraine president Zelenskyy says he will listen to Trump's ideas "with pleasure" to end war with Russia

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 11 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would listen to former US President Donald Trump's ideas to end the war in Ukraine with "pleasure" but trod carefully around the issue, reported CNN.

During an interview at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, the Ukrainian leader made these remarks after Trump reportedly said that if reelected, he would pressure Ukraine into a peace deal with Russia that would see Kyiv cede territory in the process.

"First and foremost, those signals were on certain media platforms. I haven't heard that directly from Trump," Zelensky said, reported CNN.

"His ideas were discussed in detail, but did not have an opportunity to discuss them with him and to discuss his ideas on how to end the war. If I have such an opportunity I will with pleasure listen to them and then we can discuss the topic," he added.

Zelensky further pointed to Russia's renewed usage of aerial bombs as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's major "bets" to turn the tide of the war.

"Now Russia begins hitting Kharkiv with aerial bombs. These are special guided bombs that destroy everything within hundreds of metres," Zelensky explained, calling them the "last of Putin's effective bets in this war."

He said Putin's "bet is on terror" and that the Russian leader "thinks he will turn the situation in his favour with these bombs that ruin any building," CNN reported.

"He thinks that these bombs will be enough and that their trajectories will eventually destroy our energy, throwing Ukraine into a blackout."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine's southern Odesa region, striking transport and logistics infrastructure, Ukraine's Defence Forces of the South said in a post shared on Telegram.

"The enemy continues to methodically terrorise the Odesa region," the defence forces added, according to CNN.

The Ukrainian state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, highlighted that two railway workers were injured and hospitalised during attacks on Odesa, reported CNN.

The latest attacks on Odesa follow a wave of drone attacks on southern Ukraine overnight, with 12 drones destroyed in the Mykolayiv region.

Moreover, Russian forces attacked an energy facility, which caused a fire that has now been contained, the defence forces said.

