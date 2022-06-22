Ukraine receives howitzers from Germany

Kiev, June 22 Ukraine has received 155-millimetre self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000s ((PzH 2000)) from Germany, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"German Panzerhaubitze 2000s with trained Ukrainian crews have joined the Ukrainian artillery family," Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The supply of PzH 2000 is an example of cooperation in support of Ukraine, he added.

Apart from PzH 2000, Ukraine uses five types of 155-mm artillery, namely M777, FH70, M109, AHS Krab and Ceasar howitzers, the Minister said.

In May, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the German government is working to provide modern weapons to Ukraine, Xinhua news agencxy reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor