Ukraine reports serious shortage of electricity due to Russian attacks

Kiev, May 11 Ukraine's state-run energy company Ukrenergo has said that the country is in significant electricity shortages due to Russian missile and drone strikes.

Ukraine's power plants are unable to produce the same amount of electricity as before the Russian attacks due to large-scale damage, Ukrenergo said on Friday in a post on Telegram.

The country is applying power limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 6 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday to partially offset the electricity shortage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, it has also been importing electricity for the past two days from European Union countries to cover the domestic deficit.

Russia has already carried out five major attacks on Ukraine's energy system this year, Ukrenergo said.

On Wednesday, Russia fired 55 missiles and 21 drones targeting power generation and transmission facilities in six Ukrainian regions, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Two hydroelectric power plants were put out of operation in the raids, said Ukraine's state-run hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo.

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK said that equipment at three thermal power plants sustained damage during the air strikes.

