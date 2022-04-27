Ukraine Russia Conflict: 400 rape complaints have been receive in two weeks says, Ukrainian ombudsman

Human rights commissioner Lyudmila Denisova said that her office has received more than 400 complaints of rape between 1 - 14 April. “Currently, there are such appeals from the Kherson region. Where the connection is renewed, people can speak up. And if there is no connection, how will they call (sic),” Ms Denisova said.

The head of UN Women, Sima Bahous, told the UN security council that “we are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence”.

“The brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags,” Ms Bahous said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said