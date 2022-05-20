Ukraine Russia Conflict: After capturing Mariupol, Russia will focus on Donbas

The British defence ministry on Friday said Russia will need to re-equip and refurbish its troops in Mariupol before deploying them in Donbas where it could look to reinforce operations. “Staunch Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol since the start of the war means Russian forces in the area must be re-equipped and refurbished before they can be redeployed effectively. This can be a lengthy process when done thoroughly,” it said.

However, Russian commanders are “under pressure to demonstrably achieve operational objectives”, the defence ministry said. “This means that Russia will probably redistribute their forces swiftly without adequate preparation, which risks further force attrition,” it claimed.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. Russia has said a further 771 Ukrainian troops have “surrendered” at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks, bringing the total number to 1,730 this week, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had started registering the Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the plant. It is not clear how many remain at the plant. Also, Russia’s promise to use lasers to shoot down drones in Ukraine has prompted widespread scepticism that the novel and possibly nuclear-powered weaponry could be deployed on the battlefield or have any significant impact on the war.