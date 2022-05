Ukraine Russia Conflict: Another 50 people evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol, says Donetsk forces

50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the territorial defence headquarters of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed on Saturday. According to Russia‘s Interfax news agency, around 50 civilians had been evacuated on Friday to a reception centre in nearby Bezimenne, in the separatist DPR.

Civilians have been trapped inside the Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, for weeks now and the evacuations process is undergoing there every day.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Evacuation operations are continuing from the besieged southern city of Mariupol with 40 civilians rescued on Friday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in his latest national address. Three evacuation buses left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Friday, according to Russian media reports.

However, the latest US military aid package to Ukraine, announced by president Joe Biden on Friday, is worth $150m. Germany will also send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five artillery systems the Dutch government has already pledged, the German defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said. Also, the UK government has said it will give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it had donated earlier.