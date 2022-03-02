Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Biden calls out Russian President Putin in State of the Union address

Joe Biden called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine in an unprovoked action, and for underestimating the effectiveness of American diplomacy and the Nato alliance.

Mr Biden said in his first State of the Union address said, “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving, and the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

“That’s why the Nato Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War Two.”

Mr Biden also compared Mr Putin’s actions with other authoritarians historically.

“He thought the West and Nato wouldn’t respond, and he thought he could divide us at home,” he said. “Putin was wrong — we were ready”.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.