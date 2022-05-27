Ukraine Russia Conflict: Boarding school in Lyubotyn was damaged by Russian troops, says Ukraine

The governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov on Telegram posted some latest updates of his region he wrote “doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all Kharkiv residents who were injured yesterday” and there were no further casualties overnight. He also said: "The enemy continued to shell the settlements of Kharkiv region at night. A boarding school in Lyubotyn was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Chuguiv was also shelled at night. Dwelling houses were damaged."

"I emphasize once again that it is impossible to relax in any case. The enemy acts insidiously and purposefully strikes at civilians. Do not be on the streets unnecessarily and do not ignore air alarms" he further added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Kharkiv has been hit by fresh strikes amid fears the city is still on Russia’s agenda. At least nine civilians were killed, including a child, and 19 injured, authorities said. While, the Kremlin has rejected claims that Russia has blocked grain exports from Ukraine, blaming the west for creating such a situation by imposing sanctions on Russia. Also, Two captured Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, in the second war crimes trial since Russian troops invaded the country. And, there are about 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik has said.