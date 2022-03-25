Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Breaking! More than 300 feared died in Mariupol theatre bombing

Nearly, 300 feared died in the bombing of a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariúpol earlier this month. And more than 1,000 people were sheltering in the Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama when the missiles hit on 16 March.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Friday Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners in the first swap of soldiers since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine one month ago, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said. Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up. However, Ukrainian forces have been bolstered by the destruction of the major Russian landing ship as it brought in supplies to its troops. The Ukrainian defence ministry said its troops had pushed back Russian forces from some areas around the capital, Kyiv.