Ukraine Russia Conflict: Canada has sent its soldiers to Poland to help Ukraine refugees

Canada is sending its solider to Poland to help in providing support for Ukrainian refugees in the country. Defence minister Anita Anand announced the helping of people up to 150 troops Thursday.

According to the reports, around 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian attack on Ukraine.



Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s possibly demonstrated ability to target warships in the Black Sea may change Russian operating patterns, forcing them to deploy additional air and point-defense assets to the Black Sea or withdraw vessels from near the coast, the institute for the study of war has said in its latest report. In somewhat ironic timing, the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea comes days after Ukraine issued a stamp immortalizing the famous exchange on Snake Island between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

