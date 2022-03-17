Ukraine-Russia Conflict: China and Us to hold talks amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

The White House on Thursday informed that US president, Joe Biden, will speak with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, tomorrow on 18th March to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine “and other issues of mutual concern."

This move come after the US claimed that China is likely to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war on Ukraine.

However, Russia on Monday denies taking help from China with military equipment for the war with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities without any help or military assistance from China.

“Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation,” Mr Peskov said.

“As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full" he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.