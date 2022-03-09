Ukraine-Russia Conflict: China blames NATO for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, China has blamed NATO for rising and pushing the tension between the two countries. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian urged the US to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the situation in Ukraine and ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 12 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which Zelensky tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."