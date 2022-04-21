Ukraine Russia Conflict: Denmark's PM pledges to send more weapons to Ukraine amid war

Denmark’s prime minister on Thursday pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine during her trip to Kyiv. Mette Frederiksen also visited the badly damaged town of Borodyanka, which has been now recaptured by the Ukraine army after pulling back Russia.

“We intend to deliver more weapons to Ukraine because that is what is most needed,” Frederiksen said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.