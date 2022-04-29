Ukraine Russia Conflict: Donald Trump's son claims that Ukraine is most corrupt country in world

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the 45th United States president, claimed that Ukraine is one of the "most corrupt countries in the world" after president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $33bn aid package for the war-torn country.

Asking Congress to approve the package "as quickly as possible", Mr Biden said: "We can’t stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia attacked Kyiv with two cruise missiles on Thursday evening, injuring at least 10 people and partially destroying a 25-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. The blasts came “immediately after” Guterres met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the capital. However, Joe Biden has called for a $33bn package of military and economic aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the level of US assistance to date. The package would include over $20bn in military aid, including heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, greater intelligence sharing, cyber warfare tools, and many more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. “We’re not attacking Russia. We’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said.