Ukraine Russia Conflict: EU now targets Putin’s daughters, in its new sanctions

According to the officials, the EU has now targeted Putin's daughters in its new sanctions, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bloc has banned Maria Vorontsova and her younger sister Katerina Tikhonova from travel and has frozen their assets.

Russia on 24 February launched its invasion of Ukraine, the war is so far going intense. According to the latest updates, the President of the European Commission and EU representative Josep Borrell appear to be on their way to Kyiv this morning. Ursula von der Leyen shared a photo of herself stepping off a Ukrainian train alongside the caption “looking forward to Kyiv”. While Boris Johnson is set to meet the German Chancellor later today as they look to discuss how to help European countries wean themselves off Russian gas following the attack on Ukraine. Johnson will host Olaf Scholz at Downing Street on Friday. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation in the town of Borodyanka was “much worse” than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces’ suspected killings of civilians received global condemnation. Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, added: “Borodyanka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of the uncertainty about [the number of] victims.”