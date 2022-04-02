Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "Europe has no right to react in silence to what is happening in our Mariupol" says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in his address informed about the situation in Mariupol, where attempts to evacuate citizens failed on Friday. Russian forces have locked the evacuation process, even as Mr. Zelensky raised hopes for there to “still be a solution”.

Ukrainian president said, “Europe has no right to react in silence to what is happening in our Mariupol. The whole world must react to this humanitarian catastrophe."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation in the country’s east remained extremely difficult. He repeated warnings that Russia was preparing for strikes in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to conscript troops from Crimea as it began its annual conscription drive. Meanwhile, the US department of defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services. The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.