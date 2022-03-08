Ukraine-Russia Conflict: European Commission to impose new sanctions package against Russia and Belarus

After the multiple sanctions, the European Commission has prepared a new sanctions package against Russia and Belarus. This will create a direct impact on Russian oligarchs and politicians as well as three Belarusian banks.

According to the sources, the sanctions, are to be discussed by EU ambassadors today at a meeting starting at 2 pm GMT. The reports also state that European Commission would ban three Belarusian banks from the Swift banking system and add more Russian oligarchs and politicians to the EU blacklist.

However, Pakistan has made different levels of sanctions on Russia. Pakistan recently, imposed economic sanctions on Russia in which it refused to pay the debt on the country. On being asked what sanctions Pakistan wants to put on Russia to which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, that Pakistan had over $ 1 billion in debt which Pakistan won't pay now.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister visit Russia. However his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. The aim behind this visit was to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.