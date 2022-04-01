Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "European Union is not the centre of the universe" Russia slams EU over sanctions

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said that Moscow won’t urge the EU to lift its sanctions. “We will not act as petitioners in terms of lifting sanctions. We have a margin of safety. And the European Union is not the centre of the universe,” Nikolai Kobrinets said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates Russia said it will respond to the EU’s “irresponsible” sanctions.Meanwhile, Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia’s invasion, the British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said. In the setback, EU and Chinese leaders will meet for a first summit in two years on Friday, with Brussels keen for assurances from Beijing that it will neither supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent western sanctions. And Russia has threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency.