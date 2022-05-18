Ukraine Russia Conflict: Finland and Sweden formally apply to join Nato amid Russia Ukraine war

Finland and Sweden have formally applied to join Nato, a decision warmly welcomed by the alliance’s secretary general.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” the Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at a short ceremony to mark the occasion.

“I warmly welcome requests by Finland and Sweden to join Nato. You are our closest partners, and your membership in Nato will increase our shared security,” he added.

Finland and Sweden took the historic step of asking for Nato membership over security concerns in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine.